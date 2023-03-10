Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Idaho Farm Bureau - 2023 outlook

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho farmers and ranchers have their work cut out for them year after year, but in the arid west, some years can be more challenging than others.

But the Idaho Farm Bureau is optimistic that this year may provide relief in one critical area.

“The last two growing seasons were, you know, drought-plagued, big question about water. This year, I hope I don’t jinx anyone, but this year is shaping up to be much better,” said Sean Ellis – Spokesperson for Idaho Farm Bureau.

Ellis notes that above average levels in basins across the region are reason to be hopeful.

Currently, the ever-important Snake River Basin above Palisades sits at 106 percent of average and Henry’s Fork Basin is 12 percent above average.

“I wouldn’t say there’s going to be plentiful water this year, but it’s certainly looking to be much better than the last two years. So that’s one reason farmers could be more hopeful,” said Ellis.

While one obstacle seems to have a lower bar in 2023 - another is on the rise.

In 2022, Idaho farmers saw record numbers for commodity prices, which helped balance out the records also seen for overhead costs.

Now only commodity prices, which help increase profit returns, are on the way back down.

“They were going like this, now they’re creeping back down, and farm expenses are still going up. They were a record last year over a record the previous year, now they’re looking to be a third year in a row record,” said Ellis.

According to the USDA’s February outlook, the consequences of high farm expenses could be drastic.

“They’re looking at net farm income being down 26 billion next year,” said Ellis.

