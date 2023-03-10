Southern Idaho winter storm: What you need to know

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An impactful winter storm is impacting the region Friday.

A slew of conditions including snow, winds, and rain will all impact the area.

Most of the viewing area shouldn’t see much snow. However, up north, things are drastically different.

Forecast Snow (Forecast Snow)

By the evening, areas north of US-26 and State Highway 24 will see 3-6″ of snow on the ground.

In the Wood River Valley, the mountain towns will see quite a bit more than that. Expect 12-18″ of snow in Hailey and Ketchum, with 8-12″ of snow in Bellevue and Carey by the time we’re all set and done.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for these areas, given heavy snowfall and strong winds (to be discussed later).

One more burst of precipitation is expected along a cold front that should come through this afternoon.

Much of the Magic Valley should continue to see rain, with snow continuing in the Wood River Valley, and additional snow of about 3-6″ expected in the South Hills.

Very gusty conditions should be expected from this line of storms as well.

This fresh snow has added an avalanche danger to the area. As of 10 AM, an avalanche has already occurred north of Hailey between Trail Lane and Empty Saddle Road, according to the Blaine County Sheriff. The avalanche is estimated to be 10-15 feet deep, and is blocking the Big Wood River.

Officials are concerned about flooding, given the blockage of flow.

An Avalanche Warning remains in effect for this area, as avalanche danger remains high. Please be cautious traveling up in this area.

On top of snow and avalanche danger, blowing snow and strong winds are also a concern. Multiple roads are closed due to whiteout conditions, including State Highway 75 over Galena Summit, US-93/26/20 from Carey to Arco, and State Highway 46 from Gooding to the Camas county line.

For the latest road conditions and closures, visit 511 Idaho’s website.

Strong winds are occurring in the Magic Valley. Sustained winds of 30-35 miles an hour are occurring.

Winds have routinely gusted to 70 miles an hour in some places, including the Magic Valley Regional Airport in Twin Falls.

Winds will continue to occur through this evening.

Once the sun begins to set, winds should greatly settle down. However, caution should continue to be exercised this afternoon, as High Wind Warnings remain in effect until 9 PM and 5 PM respectively.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.