Avalanche danger high for Wood River Valley

file
file(Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An avalanche warning is in effect for parts of the Wood River Valley.

Early Saturday morning, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office reported an avalanche on Broadford Road at Marina Drive in Hailey. Snow is in the roadway and travelers are being advised to use extreme caution and avoid the area.

Additionally the Hailey Police Department is urging residents to please avoid the Della View Subdivision until further notice, specifically the west end near the Big Wood River.

The police department said due to recent avalanches, there is standing water and ice on West Cedar Street to War Eagle Drive, therefore, foot and vehicle traffic is not permitted at this time. There have been reports of some onlookers and/or vehicles going past road closed signs. The police department said this cannot occur, for everyone’s safety.

Currently the City of Hailey Staff are continually monitoring the situation and will update as needed.

According to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center the avalanche danger is High for Sawtooth & Western Smoky Mountains, Galena Summit & Eastern Mountains, Soldier & Wood River Valley Mountains, and Banner Summit.

The center said very large slides are capable of destroying a house and impact roadways, trails, and structures at the valley bottom.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center is advising travelers to avoid avalanche terrain and beware of their surroundings.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department there is major avalanche danger on State Highway 21. All lanes are closed from Grandjean to Banner Summit.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Harrison Elementary School
Principal of Harrison Elementary School is on administrative leave
Speedy Loans and Cash Now & Auto Sale
Cease and desist order issued for Twin Falls lender
Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Kristopher Jones, 19, faces burglary, eluding and robbery charges.
Twin Falls man facing felony charges, including robbery

Latest News

Construction on new Urgent Care facility in Twin Falls is almost done
Construction on new Urgent Care facility in Twin Falls is almost done
Expect gas prices to jump as winter comes to an end
AAA Idaho says expect gas prices to jump as winter comes to an end
Twin Falls Power Outage, Idaho Power vehicle on-scene
Over 5,500 Idaho Power customers lost power after winter storm
Jerome School District
Jerome School District seeks to pass a supplemental levy on upcoming March 14th election