Avalanche danger high for Wood River Valley

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An avalanche warning is in effect for parts of the Wood River Valley.

Early Saturday morning, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office reported an avalanche on Broadford Road at Marina Drive in Hailey. Snow is in the roadway and travelers are being advised to use extreme caution and avoid the area.

Additionally the Hailey Police Department is urging residents to please avoid the Della View Subdivision until further notice, specifically the west end near the Big Wood River.

The police department said due to recent avalanches, there is standing water and ice on West Cedar Street to War Eagle Drive, therefore, foot and vehicle traffic is not permitted at this time. There have been reports of some onlookers and/or vehicles going past road closed signs. The police department said this cannot occur, for everyone’s safety.

Currently the City of Hailey Staff are continually monitoring the situation and will update as needed.

According to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center the avalanche danger is High for Sawtooth & Western Smoky Mountains, Galena Summit & Eastern Mountains, Soldier & Wood River Valley Mountains, and Banner Summit.

The center said very large slides are capable of destroying a house and impact roadways, trails, and structures at the valley bottom.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center is advising travelers to avoid avalanche terrain and beware of their surroundings.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department there is major avalanche danger on State Highway 21. All lanes are closed from Grandjean to Banner Summit.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.