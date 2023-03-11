CSI women come back from double-digit deficit, win third straight Region 18 title

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:46 PM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the third straight season, The College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team rules Region 18.

CSI was down 14 in the first half to Salt Lake in Friday’s Region 18 tournament championship game. At the end of the game, the Golden Eagles were on top.

(1) CSI 60, (3) Salt Lake 57

Good defense, timely shots, and clutch free throws were the recipe for CSI’s comeback win. Livia Knapp, named the tournament’s MVP, led the Golden Eagles with 19 points.

CSI earns an automatic bid to the National Tournament in Lubbock, Texas.

They will find out their seed Sunday.

