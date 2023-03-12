Judge orders stay of execution for Pizzuto

Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.
Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:50 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Once again 66-year-old Gerald Pizzuto, who has been on Idaho’s death row since being convicted in the 1985 deaths of Berta Herndon and her nephew Delbert Herndon outside of McCall, is being granted a stay of execution.

On February 24, Judicial District Judge, Michelle M. Evans issued the a death warrant for Pizzuto. The warrant scheduled his execution for March 23, 2023, but on March 9, U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill entered an order granting a stay of execution for Pizzuto.

When the death warrant was issued, Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt informed the Board of Correction, the Governor’s Office, and the Attorney General’s Office that IDOC is not in possession of the materials necessary to carry out an execution by lethal injection. Efforts to lawfully source chemicals are ongoing, said Tewalt.

The IDOC had to cancel a previously scheduled execution of Pizzuto in December, due to the same reasons.

Currently, Rep. Bruce Skaug is sponsoring a bill that will bring back the firing squad to Idaho, as a secondary means of execution when lethal injection is not available. House Bill 186 passed the House floor earlier this month, and it is now awaiting a hearing in the Senate.

Skaug said Idaho currently has eight people sitting on death row

