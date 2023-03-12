Warm Springs Road closed, avalanche danger still considerable

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Avalanche warnings and closures are still impacting parts of Blaine County this weekend.

As of Sunday morning, Blaine County officials are urging residents to avoid Warm Springs Road. In a Twitter post, the county said Warm Springs Road is to remained closed to all traffic from the pavement onward. Crews will not enter the area until it is deemed safe. A similar post was sent out March 10 due to avalanche danger

Warm Springs Road remains CLOSED to all traffic from the pavement onward. Crews will not enter the area until it is deemed safe. Please avoid the area until further notice. #idwx pic.twitter.com/dSr87WWWPU — Blaine County (@BlaineCountyID) March 12, 2023

The City of Ketchum has also sent an alert, notifying residents Warm Springs Preserve is closed due to avalanche danger.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center said the avalanche warnings have expired as of Sunday morning, but there is still “considerable” avalanche danger for the forecast areas of Sawtooth & Western Smoky Mountains, Galena Summit & Eastern Mountains, Soldier & Wood River Valley Mountains, and Banner Summit.

Early Saturday morning the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office reported an avalanche on Broadford Road at Marina Drive in Hailey, and travelers were being advised to avoid the area. Additionally, the Hailey Police Department was urging residents to please avoid the Della View Subdivision until further notice, specifically the west end near the Big Wood River. The police department said due to recent avalanches, there was standing water and ice on West Cedar Street to War Eagle Drive.

As of Sunday morning there have been no updates from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and the Hailey Police Department on those areas.

