Bellevue man involved in single vehicle rollover in Elmore County Sunday evening

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle collision that occurred at 6:05 p.m. Sunday evening on eastbound I-84, near milepost 98.5, in Elmore County.

A 32-year-old male of Bellevue was driving a ford F350 pickup eastbound on I84, when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

The driver was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The left lane was blocked for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes while emergency crews rendered aid and cleared the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

