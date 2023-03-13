Bellevue man involved in single vehicle rollover in Elmore County Sunday evening

Idaho State Police is currently on the scene of a crash on U.S. Highway 30 at 2000 E, just west...
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:25 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle collision that occurred at 6:05 p.m. Sunday evening on eastbound I-84, near milepost 98.5, in Elmore County.

A 32-year-old male of Bellevue was driving a ford F350 pickup eastbound on I84, when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

The driver was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The left lane was blocked for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes while emergency crews rendered aid and cleared the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

