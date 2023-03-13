Big changes could be coming for Idaho liquor laws

Liquor sales
Liquor sales(MGN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:10 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Republican Senator Jim Guthrie, of McCammon, presented Senate Bill 1120 in the Senate State Affairs Committee.

The bill would prohibit the resale of new liquor licenses that become available, while allowing one transfer of a license ‘inherited or given by a family member’.

The number of liquor licenses granted by the State of Idaho is limited by a city’s population. Each city gets two licenses, additional licenses are added for every 1,500 residents.

Which makes the licenses hard to come by, and the only realistic option for businesses on long waiting lists is to purchase them.

Under the current system, licenses are treated like property, in contrast to the intention as defined in Idaho code.

Large firms often buy licenses and resell them at high prices, sometimes upwards of $300,000.

The bill seeks to reduce speculative purchasing by out-of-state interests and give Idaho small business owners a better chance to grow and compete.

The bill was advanced by the committee with a “do pass recommendation” and next heads to the Senate floor for a full vote.

