Immigration reform receives push back from Idaho lawmakers

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Legislation that in part seeks to address the issues facing Idaho’s foreign workforce is receiving push back from Idaho lawmakers.

Senate Joint Memorial 101 is requesting that Idaho’s delegation take deliberate step to advocate for - and introduce - legislation aimed at federal immigration reform.

Bill sponsor Senator Jim Guthrie says the federal government has failed to secure the border - and to provide a “Guest Worker VISA Program” that can meet the labor demands. Particularly as it relates to year-round agriculture.

Earlier in the session, Guthrie said there are roughly 37-thousand undocumented workers that have jobs and pay around $30 million a year in taxes.

“Trying to put a sharper point on and bring more focus on the unattended consequences for us here in Idaho as we try to feel the needs in our labor force,” said Sen. Guthrie.

However, on Monday morning in the Senate, some lawmakers requested that the legislation be sent back to the Senate State Affairs Committee for a public hearing before it votes on the resolution.

The Idaho Freedom Caucus has come out against the legislation, citing it quote, “promotes amnesty to illegal aliens and weakens our nation’s border security.”

“I want the publics full weigh in on this issue. I know it’s somewhat a contentious issue. Questions of amnesty have been talked about and things like that,” said Sen. Guthrie. “It was already on the agenda in state affairs. It was already debated fairly and properly. Those who had the opportunity from the public to debate and provide testimony had the opportunity to do so.”

The motion to send the legislation back to committee for a public hearing failed.

So it will remain in the Senate, where it will have to be voted on prior to being sent to the House.

