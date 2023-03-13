Legislation to bring back firing squad executions in Idaho advances to the Senate

If Idaho passes the bill, it will become the 5th state in the nation to utilize the method of executing inmates on death row.
By Steve Kirch
Mar. 13, 2023
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Legislation that will bring back the firing squad to Idaho, as a secondary means of execution when lethal injection is not available, is heading to the Senate.

In a tight vote, the Senate State Affairs Committee voted 5 to 4, to send the legislation to the Senate Floor with a “do pass” recommendation.

The bill sponsors told the committee that many states, like Idaho, are having a difficult time acquiring the drugs necessary for to execute a death warrant via lethal injection. As a result, scheduled executions have been delayed.

Those who spoke in opposition of the bill felt a firing squad execution would be an inhumane way to end someone’s life.

And would also be traumatic for those participating in the firing squad.

“Do you want any of your children to be on a firing squad? Can you imagine what the emotional and the psychological toll that being part of a firing squad might be,” said Mary Ruckh.

However, those who advocated for the bill said right now states are in limbo. And there is no timeline for when the drugs for lethal injection might be available.

Additionally, there are no other options available for carrying out executions.

Idaho currently has eight people on death row.

“The families are victims in this case. I think they look to us to help carry out these sentences, carry out means for that. Mr. Pizzuto, who was mentioned, bludgeoned his victims with a hammer in the head,” said Sen. Doug Ricks – Dist. 34 (Rexburg).

The legislation passed House earlier this month 50-15, with both Democrats and Republicans voting in opposition.

As of this year, there are four states that utilize firing squads. Those include Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Utah.

If Idaho passes the bill, it will become the 5th state in the nation to utilize the method of executing inmates on death row.

