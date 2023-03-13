Rosie, the world’s oldest Humboldt penguin, has died

Rosie, who is thought to be the world's oldest Humboldt penguin, has died at just under 33 years old.(EAST RIDING OF YORKSHIRE COUNCIL)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The Humboldt penguin thought to be the world’s oldest has died.

Staff at the Sewerby Hall and Gardens Zoo in England said their beloved Rosie passed away peacefully Friday.

The life expectancy of the Humboldt penguin in the wild is 15 to 20 years. Rosie was just weeks away from turning 33.

The head zookeeper said the staff is “devastated” by Rosie’s death.

The zoo plans to hold a special tribute.

Rosie is survived by her offspring Twinnie, Webster and Flip Flop, as well as her first grandchild, Pickle.

Humboldt penguins, mainly found in Chile, are classified as vulnerable to extinction in the wild.

Changes in climate and overfishing of their preferred prey species are some of the reasons why they are threatened.

