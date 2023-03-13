Selection Sunday: CSI headed to NJCAA tournaments with men as 2-seed, women as 4-seed

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho men and women are top-5 seeds at the NJCAA Tournament, the men are #2, the women are #4.

Both teams will have first-round byes and learn who their second-round opponents will be after round one.

The men will face the winner of #15 Vincennes and #18 Trinity Valley. The women will take on the winner of #13 Dodge City and #20 New Mexico.

