Snowmobiler killed in avalanche

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A snowmobiler was killed in an avalanche Sunday, March 12th, as a group of three was riding in the Stanley Lake Creek drainage of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

The victim was caught and carried while ascending a slope and buried over a meter deep.

A nearby group of three riders responded to the avalanche, located the victim with a transceiver, and extricated them within 15 minutes. They performed CPR but resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

USFS Sawtooth Avalanche Center is extending its heartfelt condolences to the victim’s friends and family.

The Center will release additional information as it becomes available.

The avalanche danger at the time of the accident was rated CONSIDERABLE. Visit www.sawtoothavalanche.com for information on current avalanche conditions.

