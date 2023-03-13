Twin Falls County Commissioners join in on joint resolution opposing Lava Ridge Wind Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In front of a packed audience, the Twin Falls County Commissioners joined in on a joint resolution opposing the Lava Ridge Wind Project.

“We’re hired by our citizens, we’re put in office by them and our citizens have loudly spoken in opposition to these on our public lands, it’s always important to really understand these are on public lands, not private, our citizens have spoken loudly about their opposition to these happening,” said Jack Johnson, a Twin Falls County Commissioner.

Commissioner Don Hall says this particular project is unlike almost anything else he has seen.

“It is unique to find a issue, brought in front of our community that has brought so many people together, you find that the right wingers, the left wingers and the in betweeners, are against this thing,” said Commissioner Don Hall.

On April 6th, Twin Falls, Jerome, Gooding, Minidoka, and Lincoln County will all meet together at the Minidoka National Historic site near Hunt, to sign the joint resolution, making it official.

“Which is kind of a big deal, this doesn’t happen when 5 counties come together and jointly support a project or something like this,” said Johnson.

Johnson says he is grateful to the public for showing up for Monday’s meeting, and reaching out with their opinion on this project.

“Ultimately, I believe it’s out of Washington D.C. Department of the Interior, that is who BLM is a part of, we just hope that citizen input is as important as we are told that it is,” said Johnson.

Public comment period has been extended until April 20.

For more information on how to submit a comment, visit this link.

