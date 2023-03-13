A unique way to buy a dress - traveling dress shop makes a stop in Burley over the weekend

If you missed the event, Dress Express will be in Idaho Falls next weekend.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:31 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Searching for a wedding dress is stressful for some - but help came to the Magic Valley this weekend.

With something a little extra for parents who have lost a loved one.

Dress Express, a mobile style boutique came to the Best Western Inn & Convention Center in Burley with racks of dresses on Saturday.

They traveled from Montana to give dress seekers more options with dresses ranging from $50 to $600.

And-some of them have even more meaning for individuals who lost a child.

“We’re doing recycled wedding dresses. We have new, used, recycled. Some of ours come from an organization called the Emma and Evan Foundation which is baby burial gowns. Instead of cutting up a perfectly good dress we sell it for them and then the money goes for shipping and thread and that kind of stuff so some of these dresses are on consignment from them and that’s where the money goes,” said Stacy Sommer from Dress Express.

For more information and a list of events, Click Here.

