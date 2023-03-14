Crockett, Rodney Lamar

BURLEY—Rodney Lamar Crockett, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, joined his heavenly family on March 9, 2023. At 87 years old, he leaves a legacy of love and service to a posterity of 66. They will miss him, yet look forward with hope and faith to a grand meeting once again.

Lamar was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Rodney Brown and Ila Eltra Cope Crockett. He grew up in the Gilbert area working alongside his father, growing cotton, watermelons, row crops and milking cows. He remembered how hard the work was, but also spoke fondly of his childhood - how they found time to play in the canals or get mistletoe from the cottonwood trees. As his father’s health began to deteriorate, Lamar managed more of the farm under the direction of his father. At the young age of 18 his father died, leaving him as the head of the home. After his father’s death, he attended BYU and ASU.

In spite of his difficult family situation, he left by boat for Australia in 1956, to serve the Lord for two years as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lamar continued his church service in many capacities throughout his life. But what he enjoyed the most was serving with his sweetheart in the Boise Idaho and Twin Falls Idaho Temples. This service provided them time to draw together and time to serve - truly a bit of heaven for them.

He married his sweetheart, Ranae Call, on September 20, 1958, in the Mesa Arizona Temple. Together they started a family in the greater Phoenix area. In 1972, they moved to Burley to fulfill his dream of farming. Dad, a dedicated provider, worked during the day on the farm and nights at Amalgamated Sugar and later at Boise Cascade.

Lamar was an outdoorsman who especially loved camping and hunting with his family and Grandpa Cope. The boys often called him a “mountain goat.” If he couldn’t be in the wild west, he would soak it up through a Louis L’ Amour novel.

Lamar was gentle, kind mannered, well read and a devoted husband and father. He was a renowned storyteller and was often heard sharing his adventures with exuberance. He and Ranae shared nearly 65 wonderful years together.

Lamar is survived by his sweetheart, Ranae; six children, Kathleen (Ted) Blacker, Brent (Terri) Crockett, Chris (Diane) Crockett, Daren (Tiffini) Crockett, Keith (Jennifer) Crockett, and Blake (Jennifer) Crockett; 27 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Lanny (Lynette) Crockett and David (Laberta) Crockett; and his sisters, Laree Call, Nelda Crockett and Lynette Crockett.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 31, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Heyburn 2nd Ward, located at 530 Villa Dr., in Heyburn. Burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 9 until 9:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.