Early and absentee voting turnout low according to Twin Falls Official

The Twin Falls County Clerk says voter turnout for March elections are usually low.
Early voting is underway in Twin Falls County for the upcoming March election.
March election(Jake Brasil)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tuesday is election day across the state, where schools across the state are able to have levies and bonds on the ballot.

As far as voter turnout goes, Kristina Glascock, the Twin Falls County Clerk says voter turnout for March elections are usually low.

Last March’s election had a 9.6% voter turnout in Twin Falls County.

For this election, 248 people have voted via absentee ballot, and 381 people have voted via early voting.

Glascock tells us that for those concerned about voter fraud, the system does not let someone vote more than once.

“Our systems only allow one vote per voter, so even today if somebody tried to go to the polling place to vote, that had voted either by absentee or early voting, our system will not allow that person to get a ballot. it wont even allow the poll worker to issue a ballot to that voter,” said Kristina Glascock, the county clerk.

The elections team will begin counting the ballots Tuesday night as soon as the polls close at 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Harrison Elementary School
Principal of Harrison Elementary School is on administrative leave
Speedy Loans and Cash Now & Auto Sale
Cease and desist order issued for Twin Falls lender
Liquor sales
Big changes could be coming for Idaho liquor laws
Kristopher Jones, 19, faces burglary, eluding and robbery charges.
Twin Falls man facing felony charges, including robbery

Latest News

Idaho job numbers remain ‘steady’ into the new year
Idaho job numbers remain ‘steady’ into the new year
A local moving company is gathering donations for moms in need this Mothers Day
Local moving company is gathering donations for moms in need this Mother’s Day
US Department of Agriculture
Rupert meat processing plant has USDA accreditation suspended
More avalanches reported in the Wood River Valley, officials urge extreme caution
More avalanches reported in the Wood River Valley, officials urge extreme caution
Tim Dowling
Event to honor the life of local artist and 9/11 first responder to be held in Twin Falls