Early and absentee voting turnout low according to Twin Falls Official

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tuesday is election day across the state, where schools across the state are able to have levies and bonds on the ballot.

As far as voter turnout goes, Kristina Glascock, the Twin Falls County Clerk says voter turnout for March elections are usually low.

Last March’s election had a 9.6% voter turnout in Twin Falls County.

For this election, 248 people have voted via absentee ballot, and 381 people have voted via early voting.

Glascock tells us that for those concerned about voter fraud, the system does not let someone vote more than once.

“Our systems only allow one vote per voter, so even today if somebody tried to go to the polling place to vote, that had voted either by absentee or early voting, our system will not allow that person to get a ballot. it wont even allow the poll worker to issue a ballot to that voter,” said Kristina Glascock, the county clerk.

The elections team will begin counting the ballots Tuesday night as soon as the polls close at 8:00 p.m.

