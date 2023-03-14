Event to honor the life of local artist and 9/11 first responder to be held in Twin Falls

The event is on Friday from 11 to 2 at the Rock Creek Celebration Center, in Twin Falls.
Tim Dowling
Tim Dowling(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An event is being held to honor and remember a 9/11 hero, who recently passed away.

Tim Dowling was a firefighter in California at the time of the attacks on 9/11.

He was sent to New York to help out and although he only stayed at the scene for 6 days, the impact of the situation stuck with him.

He painted a very famous picture, which has been accepted into the Ground Zero museum in New York.

But, in order to get it there, an event is being held to raise money for the cost.

“Over to the museum, it’s been accepted 3 years ago and at that time it was during COVID, so nothing could happen during that time to get it over there, and then when it was he could go, COVID had loosened up a little but, he was so sick with the cancer that he couldn’t go, so his last wish was to get it there, so that’s what we are going to do for him,” said Nancy Moudy, the organizer.

Tim Dowling spent the last 6 years of his life in Twin Falls, where he passed away in January of this year.

The event is on Friday from 11 to 2 at the Rock Creek Celebration Center, in Twin Falls.

Anyone is invited.

Recognition and Reflections
Recognition and Reflections(KMVT/KSVT)

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Harrison Elementary School
Principal of Harrison Elementary School is on administrative leave
Speedy Loans and Cash Now & Auto Sale
Cease and desist order issued for Twin Falls lender
Liquor sales
Big changes could be coming for Idaho liquor laws
Kristopher Jones, 19, faces burglary, eluding and robbery charges.
Twin Falls man facing felony charges, including robbery

Latest News

Idaho job numbers remain ‘steady’ into the new year
Idaho job numbers remain ‘steady’ into the new year
A local moving company is gathering donations for moms in need this Mothers Day
Local moving company is gathering donations for moms in need this Mother’s Day
US Department of Agriculture
Rupert meat processing plant has USDA accreditation suspended
More avalanches reported in the Wood River Valley, officials urge extreme caution
More avalanches reported in the Wood River Valley, officials urge extreme caution