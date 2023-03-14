Event to honor the life of local artist and 9/11 first responder to be held in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An event is being held to honor and remember a 9/11 hero, who recently passed away.

Tim Dowling was a firefighter in California at the time of the attacks on 9/11.

He was sent to New York to help out and although he only stayed at the scene for 6 days, the impact of the situation stuck with him.

He painted a very famous picture, which has been accepted into the Ground Zero museum in New York.

But, in order to get it there, an event is being held to raise money for the cost.

“Over to the museum, it’s been accepted 3 years ago and at that time it was during COVID, so nothing could happen during that time to get it over there, and then when it was he could go, COVID had loosened up a little but, he was so sick with the cancer that he couldn’t go, so his last wish was to get it there, so that’s what we are going to do for him,” said Nancy Moudy, the organizer.

Tim Dowling spent the last 6 years of his life in Twin Falls, where he passed away in January of this year.

The event is on Friday from 11 to 2 at the Rock Creek Celebration Center, in Twin Falls.

Anyone is invited.

