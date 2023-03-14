Local moving company is gathering donations for moms in need this Mother’s Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two Men and a Truck are in the middle of a national drive called ‘Movers for Moms’ and the local branch chose the Valley House as its recipient.

The goal is to provide these women with essential care and comfort items.

Unfortunately, these efforts are greatly needed, as the rate of people reporting themselves as homeless grew locally by 131 percent from 2021.

Two Men and a Truck will collect your donated items at its 507 West Addison location.

Valley House is hoping that you can donate the much-needed items so they can be passed out right before Mother’s Day, on Sunday, May 14th.

“So what they do is, we’ve reached out to partnering businesses and there are businesses that will have collection boxes. They will have a wish box on them, things like shampoo, conditioner, curling irons, robes, slippers, and anything that a mom would need or won’t. It’s like a gift, a gift just to bless her,” said Kim Spiers from the Valley House.

In 2022, over 266,000 items were collected and distributed to shelters nationwide for Mother’s Day.

You can make a difference by donating at Valley House or you can call the shelter at 208-734-7736.

