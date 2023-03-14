Magic Valley school districts are looking for voter approval

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Today (Tuesday) is the day to get out to your local polling precinct and cast your vote for school bond levies.

Here is a breakdown of all the school bond elections going on Tuesday.

- Twin Falls School District – 2-year - $5.7 mill

- Jerome School District – 2-year - 1.25 mill

- Hansen School District – 2-year - $290.000

- Cassia School District - 10-year - $32.7 mill.

- Gooding School District - 2 year - $759.000

- Cassia/Power County Joint – 2-year - $2.75 mill.

- Camas County School District – 2-year - $225,000

Polls are open from 8am to 8pm - and if you’re not a registered voter, you can register at the polling location or at your county courthouse.

