Magic Valley school districts are looking for voter approval

Polls are open from 8am to 8pm - and if you’re not a registered voter, you can register at the polling location or at your county courthouse.
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:46 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Today (Tuesday) is the day to get out to your local polling precinct and cast your vote for school bond levies.
Here is a breakdown of all the school bond elections going on Tuesday.
- Twin Falls School District – 2-year - $5.7 mill
- Jerome School District – 2-year - 1.25 mill
- Hansen School District – 2-year - $290.000
- Cassia School District - 10-year - $32.7 mill.
- Gooding School District - 2 year - $759.000
- Cassia/Power County Joint – 2-year - $2.75 mill.
- Camas County School District – 2-year - $225,000
