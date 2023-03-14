Magic Valley school districts are looking for voter approval

Polls are open from 8am to 8pm - and if you’re not a registered voter, you can register at the polling location or at your county courthouse.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:46 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Today (Tuesday) is the day to get out to your local polling precinct and cast your vote for school bond levies.

Here is a breakdown of all the school bond elections going on Tuesday.

- Twin Falls School District – 2-year - $5.7 mill

- Jerome School District – 2-year - 1.25 mill

- Hansen School District – 2-year - $290.000

- Cassia School District - 10-year - $32.7 mill.

- Gooding School District - 2 year - $759.000

- Cassia/Power County Joint – 2-year - $2.75 mill.

- Camas County School District – 2-year - $225,000

Polls are open from 8am to 8pm - and if you’re not a registered voter, you can register at the polling location or at your county courthouse.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Harrison Elementary School
Principal of Harrison Elementary School is on administrative leave
Speedy Loans and Cash Now & Auto Sale
Cease and desist order issued for Twin Falls lender
Liquor sales
Big changes could be coming for Idaho liquor laws
Kristopher Jones, 19, faces burglary, eluding and robbery charges.
Twin Falls man facing felony charges, including robbery

Latest News

File
Legislation aimed at eliminating no-excuse absentee voting fails on the House floor
Immigration reform receives push back from Idaho lawmakers
Immigration reform receives push back from Idaho lawmakers
Legislation to bring back firing squad executions in Idaho advances to the Senate
Legislation to bring back firing squad executions in Idaho advances to the Senate
FILE - Former U.S. high jumper Dick Fosbury poses during the 2014 World Athletics Gala Awards,...
Legendary Olympic Gold Medalist, Dick Fosbury, passes away at age 76