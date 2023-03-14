More avalanches reported in the Wood River Valley, officials urge extreme caution

Conditions are likely to get worse this evening.
More avalanches reported in the Wood River Valley, officials urge extreme caution
More avalanches reported in the Wood River Valley, officials urge extreme caution(Sawtooth Avalanche Center)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Sawtooth Avalanche Center, along with the Blaine County Sheriff’s Department continue to warn residents that there is still a considerable threat of danger of more slides to occur.

According to a post on the Blaine County Sheriff’s social pages, the sawtooth Avalanche Center is warning residents and travelers that there is a Level 4 Avalanche Warning in effect.

They’ve been receiving reports of very large avalanches that have happened Tuesday blocking the Big Wood River near Hailey.

Conditions are likely to get worse this evening.

Several slides have already impacted the area, the first happened between Star Gulch and Colorado Gulch; the second was in the same area in the Della Mountain region.

A third avalanche happened just before noon on Tuesday on Warms Springs Road and according to the Blaine County Road and Bridge crew - Warm Springs Road is still closed at this time.

There was a fourth slide that happened off Broadford Road near Star Ridge, leaving the river blocked until midnight.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office urges travelers to stay out of the area and for residents to keep a watchful eye on the surroundings - and to stay out of the mountainous areas and keep to the valley’s.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Harrison Elementary School
Principal of Harrison Elementary School is on administrative leave
Speedy Loans and Cash Now & Auto Sale
Cease and desist order issued for Twin Falls lender
Liquor sales
Big changes could be coming for Idaho liquor laws
Kristopher Jones, 19, faces burglary, eluding and robbery charges.
Twin Falls man facing felony charges, including robbery

Latest News

Idaho job numbers remain ‘steady’ into the new year
Idaho job numbers remain ‘steady’ into the new year
A local moving company is gathering donations for moms in need this Mothers Day
Local moving company is gathering donations for moms in need this Mother’s Day
US Department of Agriculture
Rupert meat processing plant has USDA accreditation suspended
Tim Dowling
Event to honor the life of local artist and 9/11 first responder to be held in Twin Falls