More avalanches reported in the Wood River Valley, officials urge extreme caution

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Sawtooth Avalanche Center, along with the Blaine County Sheriff’s Department continue to warn residents that there is still a considerable threat of danger of more slides to occur.

According to a post on the Blaine County Sheriff’s social pages, the sawtooth Avalanche Center is warning residents and travelers that there is a Level 4 Avalanche Warning in effect.

They’ve been receiving reports of very large avalanches that have happened Tuesday blocking the Big Wood River near Hailey.

Conditions are likely to get worse this evening.

Several slides have already impacted the area, the first happened between Star Gulch and Colorado Gulch; the second was in the same area in the Della Mountain region.

A third avalanche happened just before noon on Tuesday on Warms Springs Road and according to the Blaine County Road and Bridge crew - Warm Springs Road is still closed at this time.

There was a fourth slide that happened off Broadford Road near Star Ridge, leaving the river blocked until midnight.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office urges travelers to stay out of the area and for residents to keep a watchful eye on the surroundings - and to stay out of the mountainous areas and keep to the valley’s.

