Rupert meat processing plant has USDA accreditation suspended

Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:44 PM MDT
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local meat processing plant in Rupert has been served with a notice of suspension from the United States Department of Agriculture of their USDA accreditation.

According a notice of suspension from the USDA office dated December 6th, of 2022, and posted to the USDA website on Monday, March 13th.

The suspension of USDA designation of Jensen Meats in Rupert stems from an incident at the beginning of December referencing to the slaughter of a swine that was shot a total of 14 times before being properly euthanized.

The decision to suspend the USDA designation was based on non-compliance due to inhumane practices.

The suspensions will remain in effect until corrective action are taken by Jensen Meats to ensure that livestock are handled and slaughtered humanely.

As of Monday, the suspension is still active.

