Shoshone Falls After Dark to return to the Magic Valley

The event this year is taking place over two weekends - because last year so many people wanted to attend.
From May 14 through 31, Shoshone Falls will be lit up nightly.
Shoshone Falls After Dark(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:08 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the 3rd year, Shoshone Falls After Dark is returning to Twin Falls.

Shoshone Falls After Dark has become a favorite event for people from the area and beyond.

During the event, people will be able to see Shoshone Falls all lit up with lights which will be choreographed to music.

The shows will be offered April 27th through the 30th and May 4th through the 7th.

“It sells out every year, it’s a very popular event, it bring tourists from the country and even out of the country to our area, it promotes economic growth here,” said Haley Evans, the organizer.

The show is 20 minutes long and there will be three showings each night.

