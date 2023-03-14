Shoshone Falls After Dark to return to the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the 3rd year, Shoshone Falls After Dark is returning to Twin Falls.

Shoshone Falls After Dark has become a favorite event for people from the area and beyond.

During the event, people will be able to see Shoshone Falls all lit up with lights which will be choreographed to music.

The event this year is taking place over two weekends - because last year so many people wanted to attend.

The shows will be offered April 27th through the 30th and May 4th through the 7th.

“It sells out every year, it’s a very popular event, it bring tourists from the country and even out of the country to our area, it promotes economic growth here,” said Haley Evans, the organizer.

The show is 20 minutes long and there will be three showings each night.

