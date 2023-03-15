BLM to extend seasonal closure in South Hills to protect wildlife

Signs are posted in the area to notify the public of the temporary closure as well as any two-track or trails tied to the roads.
By Layne Rabe
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bureau of Land Management is extending the seasonal motorized travel closure in the South Hills.

BLM has extended the closure until Saturday, April 15th.

Roads in the area are still snow covered and wintering deer herds are hanging in the lower elevation areas, needing additional protection.

BLM Burley Field Manager Ken Crane said the roads are just not ready for travel yet, and it is a crucial time to limit disturbance for wintering herds of deer living on their fat reserves.

The seasonal closure applies to all motorized vehicles, except those specifically authorized to access the area.

