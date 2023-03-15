City of Twin Falls outlines projects they intend to complete with State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, cities across the country were allocated money from the federal government through the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Over the past six months, a committee of community members has been working to determine how the City of Twin Falls uses its more than 8 million dollars from the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

“For State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, so what we did is we worked with the community to solicit ideas for projects that would fit certain criteria, it had to benefit the community, and it had to have some management requirements, not a lot of maintenance and input costs later down the road for the community, said Josh Palmer, the public information coordinator with the city of Twin Falls.

During Monday night’s city council meeting, the projects were presented and chosen by the city council.

“We did not budget for the $8,465,111, we received this as federal grants after our budget, so we are coming together today, to allocate those in an amendment,” said Breeana Howard, the CFO.

One of the biggest projects that will be completed with part of the funds, is the remodel of Vista Bonita Park in southern Twin Falls.

The project will add more green space and activities for those living on the south side of the city.

“What the project proposes to do, is really between the fire station and the park is connect it, expand the park but then connect it all together and then offer resources that that park of south Twin Falls doesn’t currently have,” said Palmer.

Another project that will be completed is a study considering building a large conference center in the city, as they have had a number of requests regarding an event center to house a large number of people.

“That first step initially is to develop a plan or a proposal, and that would look at suggested locations for an event center, or what that would even include,” said Palmer.

Some money was also allocated to the Magic Valley Fellowship Hall, which hosts alcoholic anonymous meetings and more, the building is in need of repairs and is a vital service to the area.

“They provide a lot of services to this community that we can’t do and they have a facility that is deteriorating,” said Palmer.

Part of the funds will go towards housing in the city as well, as the Housing Company of Idaho is working to provide 100 more units of affordable housing in the city.

“We are really struggling with housing in Twin Falls, still, we have, even at the city level trying to hire workers, they are unable to find homes that they are able to afford here in this area,” said Palmer.

For a full write up on Monday’s meeting, visit this link.

