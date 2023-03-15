CSI’s Whaley makes his mark as a Golden Eagle

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Over the last two seasons, College of Southern Idaho basketball fans have witnessed Robert Whaley’s passion for the game.

The 2022-2023 Region 18 Player of the Year, will see his Golden Eagle career come to a close soon, but not before leaving his mark.

Whaley came to CSI a couple of summers ago out of shape, and head coach Jeff Reinert almost redshirted him.

But Rob lost 50 pounds.

“He listened to me, and he did what I asked him to do, and he’s been a joy to coach,” said Reinert. “Now there’s times with Rob, he and I have had discussions and voices (have) been raised, but he’s responded, and he’s been coachable.”

“Experiencing that and going through those journeys with him (Reinert), pushing me, kind of formed me into where I am as a player today,” said Whaley.

Whaley’s game includes great footwork down low, some outside shooting, and distributing the basketball. He’s averaged 14.4 points a game this season.

“He’d rather pass it than shoot it, I’ve implored him to shoot it if it’s one-on-one, go to work, attack the rim, he picks up fouls, multiple fouls in a game, so it starts with him,” said Reinert.

Rob just loves playing basketball, and the Golden Eagles will need his energy at the National Tournament next week in Hutchinson, Kansas.

“I’ve always been a super energetic player, like I just love drawing fouls, I love getting to the line, I love getting and-1′s, getting the crowd going,” Whaley said.

Rob is also a team leader. In CSI’s loss to Snow last time out, he didn’t play to his potential.

“I knew we were going to lose sometime, and it happened, so I was okay mentally, Rob was just devastated, texted me and said, ‘it’s totally my fault,’” said Reinert. “(A) lot of people would point fingers, he pointed a thumb at himself, and he took responsibility, that’s what makes Rob Whaley so special.”

29-1 CSI is the No. 2 seed at the NJCAA National Tournament. The Golden Eagles will play the winner of Vincennes and Trinity Valley next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Whaley, a fan favorite, will also be getting his own burger at the Twin Falls Sandwich Company.

A fan-favorite, @CSI_MBB's Rob Whaley (@___BoyBoy) will have his own burger at the Twin Falls Sandwich Company.



Seems like owner Shane Cook decided the Region 18 POY deserved it.



Rob hasn't decided what it will be just yet. Maybe @jeffreinert5 will get one eventually. pic.twitter.com/lruP9K0zX3 — Jack Schemmel (@Jack_Schemmel27) March 14, 2023

He’s still thinking about what to put on it.

