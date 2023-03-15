Election Results: Local school districts get voter approval on a plethora of levies and bonds

All these numbers are preliminary.
Election Results: Local school districts get voter approval on a plethora of levies and...
Election Results: Local school districts get voter approval on a plethora of levies and bonds(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:05 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Yesterday elections were held to determine whether schools from around the area would receive supplemental levies to help fund the school districts.

All these numbers are preliminary.

(all results obtained from Idaho Secretary of State)

TWIN FALLS COUNTY

TWIN FALLSIN FAVORAGAINST
The Twin Falls School District - Supplemental Levy #4111331709

Precincts in Twin Falls gave permission to a two-year supplemental levy, amounting to $5,700,000 each year.

These funds cover safety and security (school resource officers, elementary security guards, security/behavior aids), as well as other security needs, plus extracurricular activities, and last but not least, salaries and benefits for teacher and staffing positions.

CASTLEFORDIN FAVORAGAINST
The Castleford Joint School District - General Obligation Bond #41713195

Voters agreed to support a 30-year bond for the purpose of constructing a small multipurpose/practice gym with three attached classrooms.

The total amount estimated to be repaid over the life of the bonds, based on the anticipated interest rate, is $9,119,733 consisting of $6,000,000 in principal and $4,915,300 of interest, totaling $10,915,300.

HANSENIN FAVORAGAINST
The Hansen School District - Supplemental Levy #4155518

Voters in the Hansen precinct approved a two-year supplemental levy of $290,000 per year.

This would cover salaries and benefits (coaches, teachers, support staff), extra-curricular services (field trips, athletic bussing) technology, textbooks, and classroom materials, plus preschool and after-school programs.

JEROME COUNTY

JEROMEIN FAVORAGAINST
The Jerome Joint School District - Supplemental Levy360144

Voters agreed to a two-year supplemental levy worth $1,250,000 per year, making up 4% of the budget.

The levy allows the school district to afford extracurricular activities, including coaches and transportation.

Plus, it also helps pay for secretaries, custodians, cafeteria workers, and classroom aides throughout the district.

GOODING COUNTY

GOODINGIN FAVORAGAINST
The Gooding Joint School District - Supplemental Levy #231181126
The Gooding Joint School District - Supplemental Levy #2611015

Voters said ‘yes’ to a supplemental levy worth $759,000 for two years.

The levy will help with costs associated with salaries and benefits for teachers and staff, school resource officers, safety and security, plus classroom supplies and curriculum, technology devices & software.

And we can’t forget maintenance and transportation.

CASSIA COUNTY

CASSIA COUNTYIN FAVORAGAINST
The Cassia Joint School District - School Plant Facility Levy #151936703
The Cassia/Power Joint School District - Supplemental Levy #38152

School officials can rejoice for the 10-year plant facilities levy, after it narrowly passed Tuesday night.

The plant facilities levy is broken down into these monetary increments: Year 1 $2,900,000 Year 2 $3,000,000 Year 3 $3,100,000 Year 4 $3,200,000 Year 5 $3,300,000 Year 6 $3,400,000 Year 7 $3,450,000 Year 8 $3,450,000 Year 9 $3,450,000 Year 10 $3,450,000.

The levy passed with 56.99% in favor and 43.01% against. It needed 55% approval.

Voters stemmed from Cassia, Oneida and Twin Falls counties, but only certain eligible Murtaugh residents could vote from TFCO.

CAMAS COUNTY

CAMAS COUNTYIN FAVORAGAINST
Supplemental Levy #115239
Supplemental Levy #215239

Voters said yes to two supplemental levy questions.

The first was a levy of $225,000 for two years benefitting salaries, plus supplies and materials for the schools.

The second was in the amount of $75,000 per year for two years dealing with salaries and benefits pertaining to the continuation of a fine arts program (music).

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Liquor sales
Big changes could be coming for Idaho liquor laws
Harrison Elementary School
Principal of Harrison Elementary School is on administrative leave
Kristopher Jones, 19, faces burglary, eluding and robbery charges.
Twin Falls man facing felony charges, including robbery
Speedy Loans and Cash Now & Auto Sale
Cease and desist order issued for Twin Falls lender

Latest News

file
The Children’s School and Library Protection Act re-introduced in committee, changes made
file
Coronavirus Stop Act passes Senate, heads to House
Generic voting photo of ballots
Voters give the go-ahead to area school districts on Election Night
Idaho job numbers remain ‘steady’ into the new year
Idaho job numbers remain ‘steady’ into the new year