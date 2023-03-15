Election Results: Local school districts get voter approval on a plethora of levies and bonds

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Yesterday elections were held to determine whether schools from around the area would receive supplemental levies to help fund the school districts.

All these numbers are preliminary.

(all results obtained from Idaho Secretary of State)

TWIN FALLS COUNTY

TWIN FALLS IN FAVOR AGAINST The Twin Falls School District - Supplemental Levy #411 1331 709

Precincts in Twin Falls gave permission to a two-year supplemental levy, amounting to $5,700,000 each year.

These funds cover safety and security (school resource officers, elementary security guards, security/behavior aids), as well as other security needs, plus extracurricular activities, and last but not least, salaries and benefits for teacher and staffing positions.

CASTLEFORD IN FAVOR AGAINST The Castleford Joint School District - General Obligation Bond #417 131 95

Voters agreed to support a 30-year bond for the purpose of constructing a small multipurpose/practice gym with three attached classrooms.

The total amount estimated to be repaid over the life of the bonds, based on the anticipated interest rate, is $9,119,733 consisting of $6,000,000 in principal and $4,915,300 of interest, totaling $10,915,300.

HANSEN IN FAVOR AGAINST The Hansen School District - Supplemental Levy #415 55 18

Voters in the Hansen precinct approved a two-year supplemental levy of $290,000 per year.

This would cover salaries and benefits (coaches, teachers, support staff), extra-curricular services (field trips, athletic bussing) technology, textbooks, and classroom materials, plus preschool and after-school programs.

JEROME COUNTY

JEROME IN FAVOR AGAINST The Jerome Joint School District - Supplemental Levy 360 144

Voters agreed to a two-year supplemental levy worth $1,250,000 per year, making up 4% of the budget.

The levy allows the school district to afford extracurricular activities, including coaches and transportation.

Plus, it also helps pay for secretaries, custodians, cafeteria workers, and classroom aides throughout the district.

GOODING COUNTY

GOODING IN FAVOR AGAINST The Gooding Joint School District - Supplemental Levy #231 181 126 The Gooding Joint School District - Supplemental Levy #261 10 15

Voters said ‘yes’ to a supplemental levy worth $759,000 for two years.

The levy will help with costs associated with salaries and benefits for teachers and staff, school resource officers, safety and security, plus classroom supplies and curriculum, technology devices & software.

And we can’t forget maintenance and transportation.

CASSIA COUNTY

CASSIA COUNTY IN FAVOR AGAINST The Cassia Joint School District - School Plant Facility Levy #151 936 703 The Cassia/Power Joint School District - Supplemental Levy #381 5 2

School officials can rejoice for the 10-year plant facilities levy, after it narrowly passed Tuesday night.

The plant facilities levy is broken down into these monetary increments: Year 1 $2,900,000 Year 2 $3,000,000 Year 3 $3,100,000 Year 4 $3,200,000 Year 5 $3,300,000 Year 6 $3,400,000 Year 7 $3,450,000 Year 8 $3,450,000 Year 9 $3,450,000 Year 10 $3,450,000.

The levy passed with 56.99% in favor and 43.01% against. It needed 55% approval.

Voters stemmed from Cassia, Oneida and Twin Falls counties, but only certain eligible Murtaugh residents could vote from TFCO.

CAMAS COUNTY

CAMAS COUNTY IN FAVOR AGAINST Supplemental Levy #1 152 39 Supplemental Levy #2 152 39

Voters said yes to two supplemental levy questions.

The first was a levy of $225,000 for two years benefitting salaries, plus supplies and materials for the schools.

The second was in the amount of $75,000 per year for two years dealing with salaries and benefits pertaining to the continuation of a fine arts program (music).

