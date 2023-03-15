Fraud Prevention Month, Idaho officials warning of potential scams directed towards the elderly

On Wednesday, Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador discussed the various ways to prevent this from happening to you.
March is Fraud Prevention Month, Idaho officials warning of potential scams directed towards...
March is Fraud Prevention Month, Idaho officials warning of potential scams directed towards the elderly(Vitalii Vodolazskyi - stock.adobe.com)
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:16 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — March is Fraud Prevention Month and Idaho’s top legal officer is trying to help you avoid becoming a victim.

It’s tax filing season, which is prime time for identity theft scammers who are looking to prey on unsuspecting consumers.

On Wednesday, Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador discussed the various ways to prevent this from happening to you.

Labrador’s main concern is keeping Idahoans informed about current trends regarding fraud and identity theft.

The AG also wanted to educate Idaho consumers about the costly outcome of being scammed.

“I would make sure you know who you are talking to. And what I always recommend people to do is, if you receive a call that you somehow think it’s legitimate. Hang up and call the number back that you know is legitimate for that organization. And ask the question why is that organization asking for it,” said Labrador.

Older Idahoans, and those that aren’t tech savvy, are a prime target for scammers because they have accumulated resources over the course of their lifetime.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Liquor sales
Big changes could be coming for Idaho liquor laws
Harrison Elementary School
Principal of Harrison Elementary School is on administrative leave
Kristopher Jones, 19, faces burglary, eluding and robbery charges.
Twin Falls man facing felony charges, including robbery
Speedy Loans and Cash Now & Auto Sale
Cease and desist order issued for Twin Falls lender

Latest News

New transportation budget aims to address Idaho’s aging infrastructure
New transportation budget aims to address Idaho’s aging infrastructure
Twin Falls
City of Twin Falls outlines projects they intend to complete with State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds
BLM to extend seasonal closure in South Hills to protect wildlife
BLM to extend seasonal closure in South Hills to protect wildlife
FILE
Competing school choice bills see different results in committee