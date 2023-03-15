Fraud Prevention Month, Idaho officials warning of potential scams directed towards the elderly

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — March is Fraud Prevention Month and Idaho’s top legal officer is trying to help you avoid becoming a victim.

It’s tax filing season, which is prime time for identity theft scammers who are looking to prey on unsuspecting consumers.

On Wednesday, Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador discussed the various ways to prevent this from happening to you.

Labrador’s main concern is keeping Idahoans informed about current trends regarding fraud and identity theft.

The AG also wanted to educate Idaho consumers about the costly outcome of being scammed.

“I would make sure you know who you are talking to. And what I always recommend people to do is, if you receive a call that you somehow think it’s legitimate. Hang up and call the number back that you know is legitimate for that organization. And ask the question why is that organization asking for it,” said Labrador.

Older Idahoans, and those that aren’t tech savvy, are a prime target for scammers because they have accumulated resources over the course of their lifetime.

