Idaho State Police is reminding motorists to drink responsibly this St. Patrick’s Day

ISP says they’re preparing for the holiday festivities and report that the number of accidents is significantly low here in the Magic Valley.
By Kourtney Paige
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Police are thinking ahead about Saint Patrick’s Day this Friday in an effort to keep you safe.

ISP says they’re preparing for the holiday festivities and report that the number of accidents is significantly low here in the Magic Valley.

Data from last year shows only one death, however they also say that there were almost a dozen arrests by ISP officers for drinking and driving.

Lieutenant Robert Rausch says the weather also played a part in the number of crashes from impaired drivers.

“Were using the holiday to drink and then drive and that resulted in ten arrests during that time. I would encourage people during that time as I would every year to make your arrangements before you go out. If you’re going to drink, drink at home or in a place where you already have a ride already arranged so that you’re not trying to make that decision while you’re under the influence,” said Lt. Rausch.

With the low numbers coming in from last year, we asked Lieutenant Rausch about any plans for our next holiday, Memorial Day weekend.

“We put together with other agencies and try and cover everything from impaired driving to aggressive driving to distractive driving, during that particular time. That is one of the busiest travel days of the year. Starting that Friday for Memorial Day,” said Lt. Rausch.

Rausch isn’t saying you can’t have a great holiday, he just wants you to be safe.

