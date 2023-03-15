New transportation budget aims to address Idaho’s aging infrastructure

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new transportation budget is making its way through the Statehouse, and if passed, could have some funds of great interest to southern Idahoans.

On Wednesday the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee - or JFAC, pushed through the 2023 transportation budget with a “do pass” designation. A move applauded by Governor Brad Little.

The budget includes nearly 100 million for ongoing transportation and safety projects. Also in the plan, 210 million dollars for future infrastructure funding...

“Both of these supplementals were recommended by the Governor. The first is $200 million for local bridge maintenance and the second is $10 million for pedestrian safety projects,” said Matt Farina from JFAC.

The budget proposal passed through JFAC with a 17-3 majority.

Only Senator, Scott Herndon and Representatives Tina Lambert and Josh Tanner voted against.

