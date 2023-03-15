Salute to Idaho Agriculture: R & S Farms

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In Buhl, the Pearson family has been farming for decades, from the original family dairy to the current generation running thousands of acres of farms.

For Rick Pearson, the hard work provides constant gratification.

“To me, it’s just really exciting to see a crop planted, go through the year and then to harvest and see what you’ve accomplished for the year,” said Rick Pearson.

Adding to that gratification are the obstacles you have to overcome on a yearly basis before getting to harvest.

“Every year something else comes up. It’s either water or weather or prices,” said Pearson.

No matter the challenges in the way, much like farmers and ranchers across Sothern Idaho, the Pearson family churns out crops year after year.

“Always find a way to persevere and make it work, we have to,” said Pearson.

That perseverance is more than just a trait of farmers... for the Pearson’s it’s a way of life.

“It’s a family thing,” said Pearson.

And that family thing will continue to be passed through the generations of Pearson’s - Rick’s daughter Emily will be the next to run the show in Buhl.

“I didn’t want any part of the farm. Then, I went to school in Texas and decided I didn’t like it there and all I wanted to do was come back and be home on the farm,” said Emily Pearson.

The Pearson farm will continue to produce wheat, alfalfa, corn and much more, but more importantly, for the family, is staying true to their basic philosophy.

“They say faith, family and farming and that’s how farming is here, we take that serious,” said Pearson.

