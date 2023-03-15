PASS Room supervisor at Canyon Ridge H.S. arrested on charges of child sexual abuse

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:05 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Canyon Ridge High School PASS Room supervisor is in legal trouble after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

Kyle McClure, 24, of Twin Falls, was arrested Tuesday evening on two counts of sexual battery of a minor child sixteen or seventeen years of age - and two counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

According to court documents, McClure told police he knew the student was 17 and tried to hide their sexual relationship by deleting his phone messages and having her delete her texts and social media account.

McClure has been employed with the Twin Falls School District since August, according to district spokeswoman, Eva Craner.

He’s considered a classified employee and has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

Craner told KMVT that the district is fully willing to cooperate with law enforcement’s investigation.

McClure’s preliminary hearing is set for March 24th.

