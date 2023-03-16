Behind the Business: Crystals EnLight

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Right behind City Hall in downtown Twin Falls sits a literal cache of stones, gems, and crystals.

No, it’s not a buried treasure left behind by some early pioneers or bank robbers.

It’s a locally owned business dedicated to providing the essentials to anyone looking for a little help along on their healing or spiritual journey.

It’s called, Crystals EnLight.

“Stones and crystals vibrate at a certain rate - our bodies vibrate at a certain rate. When there is illness or an accident or some kind of thing that changes the flow of our body – crystals – will help lift that vibration on that part of the body,” said Mary Ellen Wagenman.

But it’s not just a shop selling pretty stones, beautiful tapestries, and incense.

Crystals EnLight offers a wide array of classes and private sessions, including sound baths, tarot readings and even Reiki healing sessions.

“Reiki is basically an energy massage. It’s treating the energies of the body rather than the physicality of the body. So, it’s different from a massage, it actually treats the flow of energy of the body,” said Wagenman.

Mary Ellen Wagenman is the store manager at Crystals EnLight.

She knows that this type of healing might not be for everyone – but as she says, if it works for you… it works.

“I come from a conservative background, and I come from a place where most people wouldn’t think I’d be interested in stones and crystals. But because I’ve seen the beauty of them, and I’ve seen them change people’s lives. It makes sense to me,” said Wagenman.

She says if you’re interested in learning more about their private sessions or classes – or if you like to peruse their inventory – all you have to do is just stop on by.

“We just trying to support wherever you’re at – what issues you have – what interest you have. Perhaps you’re here to just buy a gift… Cool!... let’s find the gift,” said Wagenman.

Crystals EnLight is located at 132 Hansen Street East in downtown Twin Falls.

