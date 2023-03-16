Community invited to Convention of States town hall in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Article V of the United States Constitution gives states the power to call a Convention of States to propose amendments, and a grassroots movement in Idaho is working to encourage the Gem State to join the COS.

To call a Convention of the States, at least 34 states need make the call for convention, and right now 19 states have passed a COS resolution.

In order for Idaho to join, the legislature would need to pass a bill calling for Idaho to join the states that are already a part of the convention.

Next Thursday and Friday, there will be two town hall meetings for the public to attend to learn more about what a Convention of States is, and how Idaho could join.

These town hall meetings will be on March 23 at 6:00 p.m. and on March 24 at 8:00 a.m. at the American Legion Hall in Twin Falls.

“We want to inform as many people as possible and it’s probably too late for this particular session of our legislature, however we are trying to build the grassroots for the upcoming year, the upcoming legislation,” said Neil Harpster, who is organizing the town hall.

Harpster says it takes two thirds of the states to call a convention and once at the convention, only 38 states are needed to ratify any amendments that are proposed.

The town hall meetings will be open to anyone interested in learning more.

