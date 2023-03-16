CSI softball finally set to play at home

The Golden Eagles will play rival Salt Lake Friday and Saturday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:21 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After 21 games on the road, the College of Southern Idaho softball team will play home games this week.

Weather looks like it will be nice enough for the Golden Eagles to host rival Salt Lake Friday and Saturday.

CSI is 15-6 on the year and No. 11 in the NJCAA.

The Golden Eagles play the Bruins in a doubleheader Friday starting at 1 p.m.

Saturday’s doubleheader starts at noon.

CSI’s home series against Snow two weeks ago was canceled to due to inclement weather.

