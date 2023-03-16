Lincoln County resident named After School Ambassador by the Afterschool Alliance

Karma Metzler Fitzgerald, who co-founded the Lincoln County Youth Center, is an advocate and ambassador for after school programming.
The Lincoln County Youth Center is excited to open.
Lincoln County Youth Center(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:13 PM MDT
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Shoshone woman has been named one of 16 After School Ambassadors in the country this year by AfterSchool Alliance.

Karma Metzler Fitzgerald, who co-founded the Lincoln County Youth Center, is an advocate and ambassador for after school programming.

She says she has seen the benefits of after school programs in her community and will continue to work with other communities to support them in their efforts.

She says the Lincoln County Youth Center has benefitted the community as a whole, and believes after school programming is vital to every community, not only in helping kids grow, but also keeping the cities safe.

“We know nationwide that in communities where after school programming available juvenile crime goes down at least 70%, I like to tell people that this is an investment, you can invest in these programs now that keep them safe after school,” said Karma Metzler Fitzgerald.

Through her new role, she will be out in communities helping advocate for after school programs and sharing the success of the Lincoln County Youth Center.

