Minico’s Alaynie Wilcox signs with Utah Tech

Wilcox finished second in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at the 4A state meet last spring.
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:19 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In Rupert Wednesday, a Minico track athlete made a Division I goal a reality.

Runner Alaynie Wilcox signed with Utah Tech, formerly known as Dixie State.

Wilcox finished second in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at the 4A state meet last spring.

Wilcox loves St. George, the location of Utah Tech, so when she liked the coaches and runners in the program, the school was a perfect fit.

She will do the 100 and 400-meter hurdles in college and wants to enter the radiology program.

