Sláinte! Downtown Twin Falls is getting set for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Friday, Main Street in Twin Falls will once again be taken over by Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations.

“One of my big goals was to make it a festival.”

O’Dunkens Owner, Jennifer Colvin has been running the Saint Patty’s Day show for a couple years now - and she hopes 2023 will be bigger than ever.

“That way all the businesses are helped out by it, because we all need that boost. So, having it become a festival where so many people can benefit, that’s what I really wanted to do,” said Colvin.

While the draught house is behind the party, the City of Twin Falls is providing the assist by maintaining traffic in the area throughout the day on Friday.

Street closures should be expected downtown throughout the day.

“Closing down Main Avenue and some of the cross streets between Murtaugh and Castleford. We’ll start that process about three o’clock even though the parade starts at five o’clock. We do that so the parade participants and organizers can safely set up that event,” said Twin Falls City Spokesperson, Josh Palmer.

There will be a mechanical bull, live music, food and of course... green beer.

“A lot of people take the day off just to come and have fun. So, being on a Friday and a weekend, they have the next day to relax, or they can come back down and celebrate again,” said Colvin.

For Colvin, the hard work that goes into planning and running the event becomes well worth it when the festivities get under way.

“It brings a lot of joy to my heart just to see everyone enjoy it and all the businesses profit off of it and getting everybody together, being silly and wearing green,” said Colvin.

