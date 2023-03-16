Study: Physical exercise can help combat depression and anxiety

According to the World Health Organization mental health affects one in eight people worldwide.
A new study suggests exercise can help with mental health as much as therapy or medication
A new study suggests exercise can help with mental health as much as therapy or medication
By Layne Rabe
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new study is pointing out the mental health benefits of exercise.

The study found that physical exercise is highly beneficial for decreasing mental health symptoms.

Exercise is not meant to replace counseling or medication but it is a key factor in treatment. Monique Middlekauff, with St. Luke’s, told KMVT that any level of physical activity, even at a low-intensity walk, helps with anxiety, depression, and personal confidence.

“Typically one of the reasons physicians or clinicians don’t prescribe exercise is this argument is that people don’t do it or stick with it,” said Middlekauff. “The 2019 study shows there’s a similar drop-off rate from talk therapy, any kind of medication regimen, and exercise. So, the dropout rate is really similar.”

She added if physical exercise is regularly provided as a first-line therapy is more likely people will have a better experience with their mental health and get the care they need.

