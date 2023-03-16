Women’s Giving Connection grants available

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the second year, a local organization is opening grant funding for local nonprofits - with over $20,000 available.

Women’s Giving Connection, a local philanthropic group, opened their 2023 grant application window at the beginning of the month.

WGC is looking for applicants from within the region that are a registered Idaho 501(c)(3) with goals of addressing community problems, enriching the fabric of the community, and impacting large segments of the region.

Last year, the group gave $26,000 to seven local organizations.

“Actually, getting ourselves into the building, in the facilities and see the impact that we’re making, I cried numerous times. It was so heartwarming and confirmed that this is really important to the community.” Said Linda Watkins – President of Women’s Giving Connection.

Applications must be submitted by March 31st.

For more information, Click Here.

