Women’s Giving Connection grants available(KMVT-NEWS)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:37 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the second year, a local organization is opening grant funding for local nonprofits - with over $20,000 available.

Women’s Giving Connection, a local philanthropic group, opened their 2023 grant application window at the beginning of the month.

WGC is looking for applicants from within the region that are a registered Idaho 501(c)(3) with goals of addressing community problems, enriching the fabric of the community, and impacting large segments of the region.

“Actually, getting ourselves into the building, in the facilities and see the impact that we’re making, I cried numerous times. It was so heartwarming and confirmed that this is really important to the community.” Said Linda Watkins – President of Women’s Giving Connection.

Applications must be submitted by March 31st.

For more information, Click Here.

