Canyon Ridge baseball opens season up with win; prep sports scores
The Riverhawks put up 14 runs
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge baseball team started their season with a win over Preston.
Canyon Ridge 14, Preston 5
OTHER BASEBALL SCORES
Minico 3, Thunder Ridge 2
Thunder Ridge 6, Minico 2
Shelley 12, Declo 6
SOFTBALL SCORES
Kimberly 20, Mountain Home 1
Kimberly 17, Mountain Home 1
West Side 4, Declo 1
