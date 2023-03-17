Canyon Ridge baseball opens season up with win; prep sports scores

The Riverhawks put up 14 runs
The Riverhawks put up 14 runs
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge baseball team started their season with a win over Preston.

Canyon Ridge 14, Preston 5

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES

Minico 3, Thunder Ridge 2

Thunder Ridge 6, Minico 2

Shelley 12, Declo 6

SOFTBALL SCORES

Kimberly 20, Mountain Home 1

Kimberly 17, Mountain Home 1

West Side 4, Declo 1

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Liquor sales
Big changes could be coming for Idaho liquor laws
PASS Room supervisor at Canyon Ridge H.S. arrested on charges of child sexual abuse
UPDATE: Canyon Ridge H.S. employee fired after arrest on child sexual abuse charges
Kristopher Jones, 19, faces burglary, eluding and robbery charges.
Twin Falls man facing felony charges, including robbery
US Department of Agriculture
Rupert meat processing plant has USDA accreditation suspended

Latest News

The Golden Eagles have allowed 51.8 points a game this season
DEFENSE TRAVELS: CSI women prep for National Tournament
The Riverhawks put up 14 runs
Canyon Ridge baseball opens season up with win; prep sports scores
The Golden Eagles have allowed 51.8 points a game this season
DEFENSE TRAVELS: CSI women prep for National Tournament
The Golden Eagles will play rival Salt Lake Friday and Saturday
CSI softball finally set to play at home