Community comes together to honor local man Tim Dowling

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tim Dowling was a 9/11 first responder, and he spent the last six years of his life living in Twin Falls.

Now, the community is coming together to honor his final wish.

Three years ago, his painting of himself at the 9/11 scene was accepted into the Ground Zero museum in New York City.

But, the COVID-19 pandemic and then a cancer diagnosis stopped the painting from making it to its final destination.

His final wish was for the painting to make it there, and that’s where the community comes in.

Friday afternoon, people were able to stop by and see his work and raise money for the trip across the country.

“I’ll be stopping at key places, every state I’ll stop somewhere, I’ve arranged to have showings, so we can, the people across America will get to see the stuff going over, and then it will go all the way across and present it to the museum,” said Nancy Moudy, who organized the event with Aysa Thaete.

Moudy says this was all that he wanted before he passed away in January, so it is the least she can do for him.

