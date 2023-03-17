DEFENSE TRAVELS: CSI women prep for National Tournament

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:10 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI women’s basketball team is about a week out from playing in the junior college National Tournament.

The Golden Eagles are the No. 4 overall seed. They get a bye and play the winner of (13) Dodge City and (20) New Mexico on Friday, March 24 at noon in Lubbock, Texas.

Shooting comes and goes, but CSI knows they can rely on their defense. The Golden Eagles have allowed 51.8 points a game this season, good for 9th in the country.

The squad will leave for Texas on Monday morning. They will stop for one night and arrive in Lubbock on Tuesday.

