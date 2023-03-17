FFA students at Minico High School had cause for celebration

By Kourtney Paige
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Students at Minico High School feasted on hamburgers, fries, and a sense of gratitude on Thursday.

The school is celebrating the current donations of more than 750-thousand dollars.

Rick Stimpson, who is one of the program advisors says, the approval from the school board is exciting.

Stimpson says his team is ready to start building the new “ag building” on campus.

All of this is part of Future Farmers of America week - students had the chance to be in a tractor parade among other events.

“We teach about 900 kids a year, so we have about 450 kids that are taking Ag classes here every semester, so it’s growing, within the last 3 years, it’s really taken off. We offer a lot of dual classes through CSI and it’s going really well. I mean the kids are loving it. Our FFA program, our monthly activities, we get hundreds of kids out to them. And we’ve never done that before,” said Stimpson.

The total goal is 4.5-million dollars to complete the project.

The group is still seeking donations – if you would like to help, Click Here.

