Fit and Well Idaho: Spring safety

Many people are looking forward to mountain biking, ATV riding, and other fun outdoor activities.
Spring safety
Spring safety(Monkey Business Images | MGN)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:48 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Spring officially begins on Monday, and that means more people will be enjoying the outdoors as the weather will be warming up soon.

This week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report tells us about spring safety while enjoying being outdoors.

Many people are looking forward to mountain biking, ATV riding, and other fun outdoor activities.

But with this, comes an increased chance of getting hurt.

Katie Barnhill from St. Luke’s Injury Prevention says, now is the time to make sure your child’s helmet fits them correctly, and to make sure their bike is the proper size for them.

She says, St. Luke’s Injury Prevention can help.

“Pull the helmet out before you pull the bike out, now would be a wonderful time to do so, make sure you can get it on the kids’ head, and if we can’t and if we have questions about it, just call us and we are happy to walk you through it or see you at the office for an appointment,” said Barnhill.

Barnhill says even if just out riding in the driveway, wearing a helmet is vital, because accidents can happen in a second, and a helmet can prevent severe injuries.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Flipped semi closes all eastbound lanes on I-84 Friday morning
Liquor sales
Big changes could be coming for Idaho liquor laws
PASS Room supervisor at Canyon Ridge H.S. arrested on charges of child sexual abuse
UPDATE: Canyon Ridge H.S. employee fired after arrest on child sexual abuse charges
US Department of Agriculture
Rupert meat processing plant has USDA accreditation suspended
Immigration reform receives push back from Idaho lawmakers
Immigration reform receives push back from Idaho lawmakers

Latest News

This painting will be accepted into the Ground Zero Museum in NYC
Community comes together to honor local man Tim Dowling
FFA students at Minico High School had cause for celebration
FFA students at Minico High School had cause for celebration
Preparing your computer for tax season
Preparing your computer for tax season
Convention of states
Convention of states