Fit and Well Idaho: Spring safety

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Spring officially begins on Monday, and that means more people will be enjoying the outdoors as the weather will be warming up soon.

This week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report tells us about spring safety while enjoying being outdoors.

Many people are looking forward to mountain biking, ATV riding, and other fun outdoor activities.

But with this, comes an increased chance of getting hurt.

Katie Barnhill from St. Luke’s Injury Prevention says, now is the time to make sure your child’s helmet fits them correctly, and to make sure their bike is the proper size for them.

She says, St. Luke’s Injury Prevention can help.

“Pull the helmet out before you pull the bike out, now would be a wonderful time to do so, make sure you can get it on the kids’ head, and if we can’t and if we have questions about it, just call us and we are happy to walk you through it or see you at the office for an appointment,” said Barnhill.

Barnhill says even if just out riding in the driveway, wearing a helmet is vital, because accidents can happen in a second, and a helmet can prevent severe injuries.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.