Gooding played host as ‘Capitol for a Day’ on Friday

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — State leaders and officials took the capitol out of Boise for a day and moved it to Gooding.

‘Capitol for a Day’ is a chance for those outside of Boise to talk to state leaders about their community.

On Friday Governor Brad Little, Lt. Governor Scott Bedke, Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield and more spent the day with residents of Gooding - where questions came up about Idaho Launch, water issues, and the Lava Ridge Wind Project.

Also in attendance were members of the Gooding FFA who had a presentation for the governor.

“Our veteran’s program is a simple way to thank all the veterans in Idaho for their service and armed forces. Today we talked to Governor Little and we’re hoping the state will adopt this and be more than happy to shake the hands of the veterans at the capitol and thank the veterans officially for their service,” said Paige Ray – Gooding FFA.

Capitol for a day will make its next stop in malady.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.