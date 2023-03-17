How the Twin Falls School District plans to utilize levy funds

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tuesday’s election had the chance to be record-breaking when it comes to education spending, with over a billion dollars of spending on the ballot.

More than seventy percent of that funding failed at the ballot box - but here in Southern Idaho, six of seven counties saw successful measures, totaling more than $50 million in education spending.

“We’ve been really grateful in the Twin Falls School District because our community has consistently supported these types of things for our district,” said Eva Craner from the Twin Falls School District.

Here in Twin Falls, nearly a quarter of the $11.4 million will be focused on a prominent concern for many residents, school security.

“That includes our School Resource Officers that we have at all of our secondary schools, that includes our Elementary Security Aids who are armed guards at all of our elementary schools,” said Craner.

raner says recent events in the school district, like threats made against local schools, hoax or not, may have played a role in the district’s success at the ballot box.

“We all know that that is a requirement in this day and age, we need to do something to address school security. So, I would just say, that’s not supplemental to us, that’s something we need to do and I think our community understands that” said Craner.

From the state’s point of view, the lack of success in other regions shows a need to adjust the way school funding is designed.

“We’re hoping to see less districts have to go to their communities to supplement their needs”

As she begins her role as Superintendent, Critchfield is urging the state congress to take steps toward an education budget less reliant on bonds and levies.

“We’re looking, at the Governer’s recommendation for education, to increase teacher salaries, more money for classified pay, more money for safety and security”

