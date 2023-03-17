Kowitz, Arlene Wickel

DECLO – Arlene Wickel Kowitz, a 77-year-old resident of Declo, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at her home with her loving husband, Chuck, by her side after battling dementia for the last decade.

Arlene was born January 16, 1946, to Virgil and Margaret Artilla “Tilly” Anderson Wickel in Declo. She grew up on the Parkes’ Creek Ranch in Conner Creek as the second of four children and attended school in Malta.

She met Charles Fred “Chuck” Kowitz on a blind date to the Cassia County Fair. They were set up by her cousin, Karen, and his friend, Gene, as a double date. After dating for two years, they married on July 14, 1962, at the home of his parents, Fritz and Emma Kowitz of Declo. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past summer.

Arlene and Chuck welcomed three boys to their family, LaMont, Brent and Greg. The joy of her life was taking care of them. With three boys active in sports, Arlene attended every game and was their biggest fan. Dedicated to her family’s every need she was an excellent cook and kept an immaculate and welcoming home. The family expanded to welcome daughters-in laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and each brought her great joy. Over the years the family enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, rodeos, and especially horse racing. Arlene enjoyed a happy life with her family on the farm filled with love and laughter.

Arlene is survived by her husband, Chuck of Declo; sons, LaMont Kowitz of Declo, Brent (Cindy) Kowitz of Boise, and Greg (Tanya) Kowitz of Eagle; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Lynn (Emily Jane) Wickel of Rupert, and Terri (Gordon) Knopp of Burley; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Verlo and Brenda Wickel; and an infant sister, Marlene.

The family would like to thank Visions Hospice, especially Jackie Garner, for their service to Arlene.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery.

