Magic Mountain announces last day of operations will be this Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A major announcement for winter sports enthusiasts, the last day of operations at Magic Mountain is this Saturday.

The resort posted on Facebook it’s closing due to various reasons, including a family emergency and no water at the lodge.

In addition to the ski lifts, the tubing season will end Saturday as well.

So make plans to do your skiing, boarding and tubing to end the season at Magic Mountain this Saturday.

