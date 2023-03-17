Magic Mountain announces last day of operations will be this Saturday

In addition to the ski lifts, the tubing season will end Saturday as well.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:06 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A major announcement for winter sports enthusiasts, the last day of operations at Magic Mountain is this Saturday.

The resort posted on Facebook it’s closing due to various reasons, including a family emergency and no water at the lodge.

So make plans to do your skiing, boarding and tubing to end the season at Magic Mountain this Saturday.

