Missing Twin Falls teen located in another state, says family

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office says a runaway teen from Twin Falls has reportedly been found.

The family of Molly Hamman told the sheriff’s office that she has been safely located out of state.

Although Hamman has been found, the sheriff’s office will keep the case open until they physically can see her.

No other details are available.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.