Missing Twin Falls teen located in another state, says family

Although Hamman has been found, the sheriff’s office will keep the case open until they physically can see her.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office says a runaway teen from Twin Falls has reportedly been found.

The family of Molly Hamman told the sheriff’s office that she has been safely located out of state.

Although Hamman has been found, the sheriff’s office will keep the case open until they physically can see her.

No other details are available.

